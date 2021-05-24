Teachers will be able to access school resources from Monday, to prepare Weekly home study packages for students.

Following consultations with Heads of Schools from all four Divisions, the Ministry of Education is making arrangements to continue providing students with learning resources.

A few teachers do not have resources available at home to prepare educational materials, and therefore can now access school-based resources.

Article continues after advertisement

Study Packages will contain relevant learning materials, including activity sheets for students from Years 1 to 13.

A number of teachers have continued to assist students through various platforms, such as recorded video lessons, live teaching through social media, and worksheets disseminated through online communication platforms.

The Ministry has stressed that it is mandatory for all Heads of Schools and teachers to follow the COVID-19 Safety Protocols when accessing school-based resources.

Interested teachers are advised to contact their Heads to create small bubbles that fall within the COVID-19 Safety Protocols.

The Education Ministry says those who have resources available may continue to work from home.

Teachers are encouraged to use existing communication platforms to send these learning materials to their students.

Parents who do not have access to online communication platforms can collect printed Study Packages from schools from July 5th.

The Ministry says completed activities must be returned before the next batch is accessed as this will enable students to receive feedback from their teachers.

The Ministry of Education says it has sent out a circular in this regard to all schools nationwide.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard