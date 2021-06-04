Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Delta variant continues to be highly transmissible|Businesses reel from losses due to COVID-19 restrictions|Alcohol consumption tops COVID-19 breach|WEBC prioritizes business sustainability|Backlog affects postal services|New online learning hub for easier access to lessons|64 cases of COVID-19 recorded with links to existing clusters|Another COVID patient at CWM dies from unrelated condition|Ba businesses reminded to follow COVID protocols|New cases indicate severity of second wave|Test positivity average increases|Senior medical personnel on extended self-isolation|Calls for national dialogue on vaccine rejected|SCGF provides fund to female cane farmers|Tavua Town Council working closely with MOH|Read to succeed platform attracts hundreds of students|Businesses face challenges in meeting requirements|Current difficulties opportunity to make Fiji grow: PM|Alleged restaurant thief charged|Experts attempt to clear COVID misconception|Consumer Council advocates on disaster-risk preparedness|83 new cases, infections outside containment zone|Plans for crowd control at Naitasiri border|Newworld Tavua close|Vaccination Campaign in Nadi suspended|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

WEBC prioritizes business sustainability

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
June 8, 2021 12:20 pm

Sustainability is a trait that the Women Entrepreneurs Business Council is prioritizing for its members.

This as the world of work and business are being profoundly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Council’s coordinator, Fiona Uagunu says that virtual discussions on business continuity have allowed members of the Women Entrepreneurs Business Council to strategize and utilize social media platforms during this outbreak.

Article continues after advertisement

“This is what they have never done before, even though we were hit by the pandemic last year, this year they know what to do.”

Majority of their members own small, medium and micro-enterprises and are amongst the first casualties of this pandemic as the majority rely on day to day income in order to stay afloat.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.