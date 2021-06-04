WEBC prioritizes business sustainability

Sustainability is a trait that the Women Entrepreneurs Business Council is prioritizing for its members.

This as the world of work and business are being profoundly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Council’s coordinator, Fiona Uagunu says that virtual discussions on business continuity have allowed members of the Women Entrepreneurs Business Council to strategize and utilize social media platforms during this outbreak.

“This is what they have never done before, even though we were hit by the pandemic last year, this year they know what to do.”

Majority of their members own small, medium and micro-enterprises and are amongst the first casualties of this pandemic as the majority rely on day to day income in order to stay afloat.