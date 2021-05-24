We work with guidance from WHO: Dr Waqainabete

Vaccinating children between the ages of 12 and 17 with Pfizer will not change the target population threshold.

Health Minister Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete has clarified this amid confusion on how the inclusion of children will push the vaccination ceiling higher.

He says the Ministry carries out processes and procedures based on information from credible sources.

“For us, the most important thing is to be able to work and practice according to the best practice and according to the guidance also of WHO”

The containment zone in Viti Levu is set to be lifted when 60% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated.

This target does not factor in vaccinated children.