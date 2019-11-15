We will not drop our guard: Minister

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says despite Fiji being COVID-19 free, they cannot let their guard down.

Dr Waqainabete says they will continue to prepare and work as hard as they can to avoid any other wave of the virus.

He says the health staff will remain vigilant.

The remaining three COVID-19 patients were cleared this morning.

It’s now been 45 days since Fiji recorded its last coronavirus case.

Dr Waqainabete reminded Fijians that all the behavioral changes that they have made to avoid contracting the disease must continue to be practiced.