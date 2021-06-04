Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
We should be ready for re-opening of borders: PM|No extension of lockdown for Nawaka areas|Nawaka residents protest|Informed choice on vaccination important: Raj |Southern Division tops breach arrests|Police resources stretched|Australia applauds Fiji’s vaccination drive|Defense Minister visits frontline workers|Extended lockdown will cripple Fiji says PM|Don’t buy cigarettes, alcohol and kava: PM|51 new infections with Raiwai and Nakasi having new cases|Fiji secures enough vaccine doses for targeted population|Strict protocols for movement from containment to non-containment area|Bainimarama stands firm on COVID response plan|No double-dipping in govt assistance|Bainimarama urges Fijians not to be misguided by lies|Temporary closure of Makoi Health Centre|Another non-COVID related death|Average test positivity increases to 2%|Australia provides another $40.9m to Fiji|Villages urged to maintain strict COVID-19 protocols|Follow warnings so we can return to normalcy says Police|Healthcare workers prioritize services|USP achieves high ranking for Crisis Management|Waidracia villagers cleared, restrictions remain|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

We should be ready for re-opening of borders: PM

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
June 12, 2021 4:31 pm
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says we have to be ready for the day the Fiji Airways fleet will run scheduled flights again.

In his statement last night Bainimarama has assured Fijians that we will manage our way out of this pandemic responsibly and set course for a recovery.

Bainimarama says with more vaccines coming soon, Fijians can be protected.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds we can prepare ourselves for the day the borders re-open and the Fijians economy switches back into full-gear.

“In preparation of the day, we are helping to keep our national airline afloat so as soon as our borders open, they can bring in tourists and extend opportunity to the tourism workers, the hotel staff, the chefs, the tour guides, the maids, and all others who also deserve the chance to restart their careers. Other governments have supported their airlines. Many of those fleets are now helping fuel the revival of tourism industries in their countries.”

Bainimarama says while many issues relating to the current pandemic has been clarified in parliament, this hasn’t stopped politicians from stepping on the shoulders of suffering Fijians to elevate themselves.

The Prime Minister has stressed that a 28-day lockdown is out of the question as shutting down completely is a drastic measure that does not completely guarantee success.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.