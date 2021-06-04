We should be ready for re-opening of borders: PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says we have to be ready for the day the Fiji Airways fleet will run scheduled flights again.

In his statement last night Bainimarama has assured Fijians that we will manage our way out of this pandemic responsibly and set course for a recovery.

Bainimarama says with more vaccines coming soon, Fijians can be protected.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds we can prepare ourselves for the day the borders re-open and the Fijians economy switches back into full-gear.

“In preparation of the day, we are helping to keep our national airline afloat so as soon as our borders open, they can bring in tourists and extend opportunity to the tourism workers, the hotel staff, the chefs, the tour guides, the maids, and all others who also deserve the chance to restart their careers. Other governments have supported their airlines. Many of those fleets are now helping fuel the revival of tourism industries in their countries.”

Bainimarama says while many issues relating to the current pandemic has been clarified in parliament, this hasn’t stopped politicians from stepping on the shoulders of suffering Fijians to elevate themselves.

The Prime Minister has stressed that a 28-day lockdown is out of the question as shutting down completely is a drastic measure that does not completely guarantee success.