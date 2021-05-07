Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
We provide verified information reiterates Doctor Fong|Non-essential business in curfew breach|Breach of protocols hinders ration distribution|Parts of Labasa Hospital cordoned off|Association disappointed with non-compliant businesses|Its only precautionary measures in Labasa|Australia ramps up Pacific Labour Scheme|Wear a facemask or risk being arrested: LTA|Supermarkets resume operations|Two isolation centres set up in North|Fijians urged to play their part|Ministry to announce protocols for containment areas|Two new cases of COVID-19 announced, decision on lockdown today|Contact tracing underway for new COVID-19 cases|Health teams make best use of lockdown|FWCC receives call on its men’s referral line|General Practitioners all in to support Fijians|Business slowly dry up for vendors in Bua|Ration distribution team pulled out from Caubati today|Majority of protocol breachers plead guilty|Intern breached protocol to meet girlfriend|Informal sector worst affected by the pandemic|Ministry concludes vaccination drive in Vanua Levu|Now is the time to unite and combat the virus: Dr Shariff|Australia renders assistance to Fiji |
Full Coverage

COVID-19

We provide verified information reiterates Doctor Fong

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
May 18, 2021 4:33 pm
The containment zones established in response to this case are no longer in force.

The Health officials will continue to provide the people of Fiji with verified information and not create panic and fear.

Health Ministry Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, made these comments after flagging a potential case of COVID-19 yesterday in the Northern Division.

He says as always they will only release the factual information and not half-baked information and hence this is what they practiced in this instance.

Article continues after advertisement

An individual residing in Labasa initially registered a weak positive COVID-19 test result for a sample tested at the Labasa hospital laboratory.

Doctor Fong says two retests of the same sample generated negative results at the same lab.

He says while they suspected this was a false positive given the unusual nature of the tests results, the medical team immediately took preventative action to cordon off the area in which the individual resided, as well as sections of Labasa Hospital.

The PS says they also isolated the individual and quarantined and tested his close contacts, which have all since tested negative.

A repeat swab was taken for the man and it has also tested negative. A swab taken two days before the weak positive swab has also tested negative at Fiji Cente for Disease Control.

Doctor Fong says the patient has never displayed any COVID-like symptoms.

He adds after consultations with the in-country experts and the WHO, they can confirm this was indeed a false positive test result, a rare occurrence that has been known to happen worldwide.

Doctor Fong says they have protocols in place to identify these rare occurrences when they happen, and these protocols have functioned well in this case.

There are no COVID-19 cases detected in the Northern Division.

The containment zones established in response to this case are no longer in force.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.