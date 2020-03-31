We need to work together to beat this crisis says UN Resident

As COVID-19 continues to impact Pacific economies which is leaving thousands of people jobless.

It’s important that Fijians work together to beat the crisis.

UN Resident Coordinator, Sanaka Samarasinha says Fiji’s coronavirus challenge has been heightened by the devastation inflicted by Tropical Cyclone Harold.

“Some of the challenges are very much the same as everywhere else in terms of making sure that people are tested, people are safe, social distancing actually sinks in. People follow the policies, making sure the equipment that’s necessary for health workers are in place. These are of course challenges around the world whether you’re talking about New York City of Fiji.”

According to UN News, Samarasinha says tourism has been one of the worst hit areas.

“There’s several countries that depend on tourism in the Pacific. Some of those countries for Fiji for instance and Vanuatu – more than 40% GDP is based on tourism industry. And people have no income now. They have no income as a result they have very little access to food. So there are agencies like FAO, WFP, and UNDP looking at making sure that cash transfers and cash grants can take place now while of course trying to support the governments in dealing with the economic impacts.”

Samarasinha who oversees UN operations in 10 Pacific Island countries including Fiji says they’re working closely with governments to offer support where needed.



