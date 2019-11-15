We need to look at civil servants working from home positively: AG

Minister for Civil Service Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says we need to look at civil servants working from home very positively.

Following the directive given by the Prime Minister to have all non-essential staff work from home, Sayed-Khaiyum says this however needs to be managed properly.

Sayed-Khaiyum says we cannot have people abusing this.

“If your boss tells you to work from home it does not mean that you wake up at 10 O’clock in the morning, you work for one hour and then you know go off and do something else. It requires honesty, it requires obviously for you to have the same levels of output.”

The Minister adds that some may even argue that when people work from home, their level of output should be increased.

He says this is because workers are in an environment that they are more familiar with and is a lot more conducive.

