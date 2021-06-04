Home

We need to keep up the tempo: Seruiratu

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
June 13, 2021 10:07 am
Minister for Defence and Policing, Inia Seruiratu has encouraged the police officers to keep up with the tempo.

Police officers are serving on the frontline of Government’s COVID-19 operations since the first case was recorded in the country last year.

While visiting the containment borders within the Central Division, Seruiratu said there have been lots of criticisms and misinformation, but the officers are above this and must keep up the good work.

The Minister met the officers yesterday to personally acknowledge their service and sacrifices.

Seruiratu urged the officers to observe all protocols in place and maintain their level of discipline and professionalism.


He stressed that officers must not let laxity and complacency creep into the system.

“We have a big responsibility to get us through this. Fiji needs us. This is a very critical time and hopefully, this will be over and done with soon. Let’s also look out for one another”.

Seruiratu started his visit from the Wainadoi border before meeting with officers serving at the WATERPOL base in Draunibota and officers based at the Lami Police Station.

He also visited officers based at the Fiji Police Academy in Nasova and the Transport Pool at Nasese, Suva.

He also visited officers based at the various Forward Command Base around Suva.

