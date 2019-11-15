Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Fiji's fifth COVID-19 case confirmed in Lautoka|Nadi Airport to close, shipping services end Sunday|Stop lying and taking it as joke says PM|We need to fight COVID-19 together to help all|Six passengers yet to come forward|CCTV cameras installed at strategic locations in Lautoka|Fifth confirmed case in isolation, family members under quarantine|Restaurants, cafeteria heed directives from govt amid COVID-19|Supermarkets in Nadi have stock replenished|Stay calm and connected says Empower Fiji|No shortage of food and toilet paper: FCCC|FCCC warns against fake COVID-19 products|PM urges Fijians to think of their health and curb all socializing|Fiji and the world is at war with COVID-19 says PM|Practice social distancing and working from home where possible says PM|PSV Drivers warned to adhere to Lautoka restrictions|Be responsible and don’t be selfish: COMPOL|Consumers warned about unauthorized COVID-19 test kits|Two more charged for disobeying lawful order|Local testing helps Ministry quickly identify cases of COVID-19|Fiji suspends all Singapore and Hong Kong flights|Fever clinic for greater Suva area soon|Its official, Olympic Games postponed|Hand sanitizer dispensers installed at Suva Bus Stand|FCCC works with BAF to fast track the clearance of containers|
Fiji Stories World Stories

COVID-19

We need to fight COVID-19 together to help all

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
March 25, 2020 2:50 pm

Fiji needs to look at the situation of nations like Italy, and prepare the fight against COVID-19 collectively.

Our country can expect more cases in the near future.

Fiji now has five cases of coronavirus, with three confirmed in as many days.

Article continues after advertisement

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama says the Fijian government is quickly acquiring new beds and ventilators and taking other measures that will be announced by Minister for Economy in tomorrow’s supplementary budget address.

“But the fact is, if what happened in Italy happens in Fiji, our healthcare system would buckle. The grim reality is that in Fiji, the number of deaths for this many cases would likely be much, much higher.”

Bainimarama says there a vast number of Fijians in isolation and under compulsory self-quarantine.

“It is likely we’ll confirm more cases in the near future. That is why it’s vital everyone, everywhere in Fiji, continues to avoid all non-essential travel. Children should stay at home. The elderly should stay at home. For everyone else, outside of going to work, buying food, medicine or essential goods, getting money or accessing a life-sustaining service, do not leave the house.”

The average age of our five confirmed COVID-19 patients in Fiji is 27 years old.

Click here for more on COVID-19

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.