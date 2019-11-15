We need to fight COVID-19 together to help all

Fiji needs to look at the situation of nations like Italy, and prepare the fight against COVID-19 collectively.

Our country can expect more cases in the near future.

Fiji now has five cases of coronavirus, with three confirmed in as many days.

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama says the Fijian government is quickly acquiring new beds and ventilators and taking other measures that will be announced by Minister for Economy in tomorrow’s supplementary budget address.

“But the fact is, if what happened in Italy happens in Fiji, our healthcare system would buckle. The grim reality is that in Fiji, the number of deaths for this many cases would likely be much, much higher.”

Bainimarama says there a vast number of Fijians in isolation and under compulsory self-quarantine.

“It is likely we’ll confirm more cases in the near future. That is why it’s vital everyone, everywhere in Fiji, continues to avoid all non-essential travel. Children should stay at home. The elderly should stay at home. For everyone else, outside of going to work, buying food, medicine or essential goods, getting money or accessing a life-sustaining service, do not leave the house.”

The average age of our five confirmed COVID-19 patients in Fiji is 27 years old.

