We must remain vigilant: Dr Fong

[File Photo]

The Health Ministry has recorded 13 new COVID-19 cases.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says of the 13 cases, four were recorded in the Central Division and nine in the Western Division.

He says no cases were recorded in the Northern and Eastern Divisions.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Fong adds there are currently no hospital admissions as a direct cause of COVID-19, however, one admission has tested positive but is admitted for other diseases.

He says like the rest of the world, Fiji continues to see a persistent decrease in cases and the Ministry has supported the removal of in-country testing of incoming travellers.

He says this also includes the reduction of the isolation period for positive COVID-19 cases from seven to five days.

The Permanent Secretary says strengthening our ability to live with COVID means we remain vigilant.

He says maintaining community-wide adoption of COVID-safe measures, where appropriate, and maintaining impetus for immunization remains the only means to reduce the disease spread.