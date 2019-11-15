We must continue to follow COVID-19 measures: PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama confirms the Health Ministry is working around the clock to ensure all border quarantine cases are contained.

Fiji confirmed another COVID-19 border quarantine case yesterday.

A 61-year-old man who arrived in Fiji a week ago tested positive for COVID-19 raising our active cases to seven.

He had travelled from Sacramento in the United States, transiting through Auckland, and arriving in Nadi on flight NZ952 last week.

The Prime Minister says Fijians cannot lag when it comes to taking measures against COVID-19.

“The good thing about these new cases we’re recording is that it’s all quarantined. This means that there’s no community transmission but we cannot let our guard down and continue practicing the measures announced by the Ministry of Health. This is also the reason why we need those that have a smartphone device to download the careFiji app.”

He also highlights that despite new cases of community transmission in New Zealand, they’re still in discussion about a possible ‘Bula bubble’.

“It’s still on and nothing has changed. We’re just waiting for New Zealand to come on board with that one.”

Bainimarama is pleading with all Fijians who have smartphones to download the careFiji app to assist in contact tracing.

The Ministry of Health confirms there is no risk to the public from border quarantine cases of COVID-19.