We facing difficult times but Fiji is priority: Dr Fong

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
June 4, 2021 5:55 pm
Dr James Fong [Source: Fijian Government]

The Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong has assured Fijians that his and the team’s work continues despite to protect Fiji and her people.

Dr Fong, Head of Health Protection Dr. Aalisha Sahukhan, and Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Jemesa Tudravu, are taking precautionary measures and working from home after three staff members at the Ministry of Health headquarters tested positive of COVID-19.

Dr Fong says this is a difficult time but the commitment they have is quite strong and adds they are trying to controlling the breakout from the clusters.

The Permanent Secretary says it’s unfortunate that the outbreak happened within the Ministry’s Incident Management Team.

“We had already a reserved team that was sitting in the background that we had developed for the central team. There is another group of people who have taken the role of IMT. One of our warehouses got the virus tainted so now we have moved another group of people to take over the work of the warehouse after decontamination. We are standing down the group of people that were in the warehouse.”

He adds there will always be a contingency plan for every outcome the ministry is working on however due to the acuteness of making changes it delays the activation of the plan.

“It is what it is and these things happen suddenly and it’s very hard to predict where the next battle is. But we work very hard to preposition people to help us.”

The Ministry has already engaged with several agencies overseas to bring in more help and personnel to back the Ministry up.

More information on overseas help will be relayed later after confirmation.

