Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Military investigates soldiers for protocol breaches|We did not defy order says Lyndhurst|Ministry targets bigger vaccination sites|Teams deployed to close proximity areas|LIVE COVID-19 briefing later today|Grocery assistance to begin in Nadi tomorrow|Government to decide on use of direct budget support|Ministry notes high uptake of COVID-19 vaccine|Police help Health Ministry to monitor shoppers|Juveniles arrested for crossing containment zone|Suva market vendors hope to recover from losses|Delay in FNPF’s third cycle payment|Ministry cleaned data before distributing rations|Members of the Lions Heart 7s team screened|Fijians living in close proximity a target for vaccination|We have backup plans for Lautoka Hospital: MOH|Seven patients recover from COVID-19|No new cases in Fiji as 98 contacts of doctors identified|Term One holidays extended to May 24th|Lautoka containment area may last longer|More vaccines on the way|Doctors' contacts identified and quarantined|Non-compliant supermarkets can be closed down|More yachts cruising to Savusavu soon|Ra province implements curfew|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

We did not defy order says Lyndhurst

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
May 5, 2021 4:53 pm

The Lyndhurst Group of Companies says it did not at any time defy the Ministry of Health and Medical Services’ business shut down order for no essential businesses.

The factory employs a woman, who contacted COVID-19, and the company Chief Executive, Rokoseru Nabalarua, says he wants to set the record straight on some of the misconceptions and inaccuracies regarding the role of Lyndhurst Group in the fight to contain the pandemic.

He says the work on the factory floor ceased as directed by the Fijian Government on April 25 and by Monday 26 April, all their employees including factory workers and patient number 113 were directed not to come to work.

Article continues after advertisement

Nabalarua says after applying and obtaining official permits from Police and MOH on April 28, less than three percent of employees who are classified as critical workers were at work that week.

These included internal security officers and those who needed to complete urgent administrative and operational matters before a complete shutdown last Thursday.

He says they have been adhering to the mandatory 14-day isolation period at our respective homes ever since.

Nabalarua says there were also inaccuracies reported in one of the daily newspapers yesterday, which stated that a staff member from one factory was fraternizing with a staff of a neighbouring factory.

He says the fact is that their staff member and a staff member of a neighbouring factory share the same home, and work bus.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.