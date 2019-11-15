We are not out of the woods yet: COMPOL

It’s the weekend but it does not mean we should relax says Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho.

Police officers will be out in town and cities to monitor public movement.

Qiliho says as people head out to do their shopping, they should keep in mind that this is not another normal Saturday.

Article continues after advertisement

All Fijians should now be adopting the “new normal” a term used globally to adjust the way we would normally do things in light of COVID-19.

These include staying home if you don’t have anything constructive to do elsewhere.

Children if possible should stay home with a responsible guardian as this is not a time to be taking the whole family out for shopping

Maintain physical distancing at all times. Do not loiter, if you have nothing to do.

The Police Commissioner clarified that drinking yaqona or liquor with those residing in your own home is allowed but once you invite even one person to join, you are breaching social gathering restrictions.

Police Officers are moving out to rural areas, villages and settlements to spread awareness.

Fijians are urged to continue observing these COVID-19 precautionary measures as we are not out of the woods yet.