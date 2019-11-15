Water disruption have Fijians worried 

The ongoing water disruptions along the Suva/Nausori corridor has many Fijians worried about their hygiene.

While Minister for Health Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says they are hopeful the situation will be resolved soon, affected families say this has been an ongoing issue which must be addressed urgently.

Newtown, Nasinu resident Necani Tuikoroni says they haven’t had proper water supply for almost two months now.

“It’s not on because we need water in our everyday living.

Residents are now relying on a nearby creek that has contaminated water and Tuikoroni says they do not have much of an option.

“Behind me here is the water that we use for cleaning the toilet because we don’t have the water to come to clean the toilet.”

Kinoya resident Vijay Lakshmi questions how they can maintain proper hygiene without water.

“We pay the bill and everything but we need water because of the Coronavirus. We need to wash our hands every time but no water how I can wash my hands.”

WAF says they are aware of the situation and its ground teams are working to normalize the water supply.

“The Authority is also urging customers to conserve water and store sufficient amounts to last them for at least two to three days during any unplanned disruption.”