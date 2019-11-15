Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
No pay cuts for civil servants as MPs take 20 percent paycut|Government pumps in another $40m for health sector|Hospitality workers can access $1000 from FNPF|Australia, New Zealand pour in money for Fiji’s COVID-19 fund|$210m to be injected back into economy|Loan repayment holiday for Fijians affected by coronavirus|ADB and World Bank helps Fiji|Seruiratu moves motion, Opposition opposes|Nine Bills in COVID-19 Response Budget|Parliament practices social distancing|RBF announces measures to counter predicted recession|COVID-19 numbers remain at five|Three front court for allegedly spreading misinformation|Village heads can impose a lockdown within their boundaries|Water disruption have Fijians worried |Market vendors take precautionary measures|Police officer tests negative for COVID-19|Nadi doctor taken in for questioning|Fijians turning up to fever clinics|Fiji Airways announces final Nadi-Narita return flights|Australians stranded in Fiji as the airport shuts|Nalawa district in Ra in lockdown|Fijians turn to traditional media amid COVID-19 crisis|Ministry of Health confirms 78 new cases in New Zealand|Cikobia goes into lockdown|
Fiji Stories World Stories

COVID-19

Water disruption have Fijians worried 

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
March 26, 2020 4:40 pm
The ongoing water disruptions along the Suva/Nausori corridor has many Fijians worried about their hygiene.

The ongoing water disruptions along the Suva/Nausori corridor has many Fijians worried about their hygiene.

While Minister for Health Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says they are hopeful the situation will be resolved soon, affected families say this has been an ongoing issue which must be addressed urgently.

Newtown, Nasinu resident Necani Tuikoroni says they haven’t had proper water supply for almost two months now.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s not on because we need water in our everyday living. 

Residents are now relying on a nearby creek that has contaminated water and Tuikoroni says they do not have much of an option.

“Behind me here is the water that we use for cleaning the toilet because we don’t have the water to come to clean the toilet.”

Kinoya resident Vijay Lakshmi questions how they can maintain proper hygiene without water.

“We pay the bill and everything but we need water because of the Coronavirus. We need to wash our hands every time but no water how I can wash my hands.”

WAF says they are aware of the situation and its ground teams are working to normalize the water supply.

“The Authority is also urging customers to conserve water and store sufficient amounts to last them for at least two to three days during any unplanned disruption.”

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.