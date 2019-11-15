Home

Warwick Fiji to drastically reduce operations

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
April 1, 2020 7:07 am

One of the biggest resorts along the coral coast, Warwick Fiji will drastically reduce operations from Thursday.

General Manager Marco Saxer told FBC News that this is due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saxer says it was a tough decision, the first time in the 40-year history for the 5 star resort to reduce operations to this magnitude.

Article continues after advertisement

He says with Australia and New Zealand being their main markets, and the Nadi International Airport currently closed, this is the best solution for them.

Saxer says they announced the reduction during a meeting with the about 300 staff members.

According to Saxer, this will also be an opportune time for renovations.

The Warwick Fiji offers 247 rooms and 5 restaurants.

