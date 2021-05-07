Home

Wainitarawau Settlement lockdown lifted after six hours

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
May 10, 2021 10:04 am

The lockdown at the Wainitarawau Settlement in Cunningham Stage One in Suva has been lifted six hours after it was initially supposed to open.

It was announced last night by Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong that the lockdown at Wainitarawau Settlement and the Vuniwai Settlement in Taveuni would be lifted at 4 this morning.

Earlier this morning, residents of Wainitarawau Settlement said they did not have any idea of what was happening as they have not been allowed to leave the containment zone.

Article continues after advertisement

Residents told FBC News this morning that they had been told by officers manning the area that there is some meeting scheduled before any decision is made.

The lockdown has now been lifted in the area.

