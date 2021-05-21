Home

Wailea residents provided hot meals

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
May 29, 2021 3:16 pm
The First Responders, a Non-Government Organisation provided hot meals to residents of Wailea in Vatuwaqa.

The First Responders, a Non-Government Organisation provided hot meals to residents of Wailea in Vatuwaqa this afternoon.

The NGO has been helping communities in Navua and Lautoka and this is the first time they have assisted a Suva community.

Suva team group leader, Joseph Work says a similar distribution was also done in Lautoka today.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds they will soon be providing essentials for babies as well.

“We also distribute baby packages, which has essential for babies to help families who have infants and children and they don’t have the means to support them.”

The NGO hopes to provide more meals in the future for families struggling to put food on the table.

