Waidracia villagers cleared, restrictions remain

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
June 11, 2021 4:45 pm

With emerging COVID-19 cases in Naitasiri, villagers in Waidracia have been restricted from moving to other villages.

Residents say they are aware the virus is now within their province – prompting them to implement the necessary measures to safeguard the vulnerable from contracting COVID-19.

Villager Mariana Ranadi, says they’ve been cleared by visiting health teams but protocols remain.

“We have all been screened and swabbed. The health team visited us yesterday and notified us that there are some positive cases in Naitasiri. We were scared but our Turaga Ni Koro said as long as we adhere to the measures and requirements, we should be okay.”

Akanisi Tinai says life in the village has not been easy for some, as the restrictions has resulted in a few residents being away from home.

“Being locked in here is quite difficult because most of us travel to the Sawani border to exchange goods for business purposes or with families but we can’t break protocol. If the cases are here in Naitasiri we should play our part.”

All villagers in Waidracia have been screened.

