WAF retains all its staff

The Water Authority of Fiji has implemented precautionary measures to cushion the effects of COVID-19.
Chief Executive Barry Omundson says they are taking the Coronavirus pandemic positively and have retained all its staff.
Omundson says this gives them time to deliver better services to Fijians.
The Chief Executive says they are getting the right people for the job to ensure timely services are delivered.
