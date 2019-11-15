Home

WAF disappointed with disruptions in supply

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
March 31, 2020 12:30 pm
The Chief Executive of Water Authority of Fiji has expressed disappointment and remorse for Fijians regularly facing water supply disruptions.

Barry Omundson admitted it has not been a good experience, especially at a time when personal hygiene is needed to fight COVID-19.

Barry Omundson admitted it has not been a good experience, especially at a time when personal hygiene is needed to fight COVID-19.

Omundson says supply disruptions usually occur when their electricity supply is interrupted.

Article continues after advertisement

He says generators previously used to pump water to plants were not effective and this has been rectified.

“I’ve said that’s enough for that we’ll hire large  generators that can do the job properly and I can reassure people that if we have any intermittent power breaks that happen from time to time we are better able to ensure the system is balanced and water reaches where it should be.”

Omundson assured Fijians living in the Central Division of improved services.


