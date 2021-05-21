Home

Vunivivi community calls for a total lockdown of Viti Levu

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
May 29, 2021 6:25 am
Resident and Pastor Reverend Manasa Kolivuso

Vunivivi community in Nausori which is on lockdown want a total lockdown of Viti Levu.

Resident and Pastor Reverend Manasa Kolivuso believes this is the only solution to the current crisis Fiji is going through.

Part of Vunivivi Hill was cordoned off following the increasing number of COVID-19 cases from the area and Reverend Kolivuso says it’s about time the Health Ministry locks down the whole of Viti Levu to keep everyone safe.

Article continues after advertisement

“It should have been done right from the beginning day one, a lockdown from the beginning day one, a lockdown for the whole of Fiji should have been done right from Day one, if it had been done from Day one, it would have been over. Now, it’s running rampant.”

Reverend Kolivuso says the Ministry must act fast before it’s too late.

“I don’t know how long this will go on, I don’t know what the government is thinking about it. The quicker things are done, the better it will be for the whole nation.”

Vunivivi, Nausori was locked down yesterday and residents have also stopped all movement within the community, no one is allowed to leave their homes or visit neighbors.

