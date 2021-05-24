Home

Vunisei Village on high alert

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
June 28, 2021 12:15 pm
Muana Village in the Rewa province.

Muana Village in the Rewa Province has reduced the number of days for villagers to move out of their boundaries for essential purposes.

Turaga ni Koro Rupeni Yabakivou says villagers are only allowed to run errands in urban centres on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Yabakivou says this is part of the stringent lockdown measures taken by the village as the virus looms at their doorstep.

“We have beefed up our COVID community response efforts. The risk is there and we will not give up in protecting our village from the disease.”

COVID-community response team member Seremaia Bawaqa says they are keeping a close watch of people’s movement day and night.

“We are sacrificing our time manning this checkpoint for weeks now. We want to ensure all villagers are safe.”

Yabakivou adds no cases of COVID-19 has been confirmed within the Muana Village boundaries, despite few cases emerging from neighbouring villages and settlements in the district of Toga.

