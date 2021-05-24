Vunisea Hospital now a COVID admission facility 

Vunisea Hospital in Kadavu has been set up as the main COVID-19 admission facility with a 20-bed capacity.

The island now has 232 active cases.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says sections of the hospital have been designated as a triage area, COVID admission wards, and non-COVID admission wards.

Doctor Fong says three COVID patients are currently admitted at the hospital and in stable condition.

He says for pregnant mothers, near-term mothers have been brought to Vunisea Hospital for close monitoring.

The Vunisea Secondary School has also been identified as the possible Intermediate Care facility if patient numbers continue to increase.

Doctor Fong says the Ministry has also established processes for the management of the deceased.

Nine health screening teams are in Kadavu to systematically undertake outbreak assessment for the 75 villages and 15 settlements on the island.

The community engagement team led by Provincial Administrator Kadavu is assisting with community awareness, home quarantine of cases in their villages, and transfer of cases for admission to Vunisea Hospital.

Restriction at the Vunisea wharf has been enforced to ensure minimal contact with people when freight and supplies are delivered at the wharf.

Village headmen in each village have voluntarily lockdown their villages and some have also established isolation houses away from their communities for their returning villagers who will only be allowed back into the village only after completing 14 days of isolation and cleared by the medical staff.