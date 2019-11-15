Vunicagi settlement under lockdown

Vunicagi settlement between Nabouwalu and Labasa will be locked down for the next 28 days.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama confirmed people who need to traverse the area to reach Labasa will be allowed to do so under police watch.

However, they not be allowed to get off their vehicle while inside the confined area and must travel to their final destination without stopping.

Article continues after advertisement

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Click here for more on COVID-19