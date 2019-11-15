Vunicagi settlement restriction lifted

After 28 days of being placed under lockdown, residents of Vunicagi Settlement in Dreketi, Macuata can now move about freely.

The lockdown at the settlement was lifted at 5am today.

Residents were informed yesterday afternoon of the lifting of the lockdown by the Seaqaqa District office.

The settlement went into lockdown early last month after one of its residents, a 21-year-old was confirmed for having COVID-19.

There are about 50 families in the community with a population of 129.