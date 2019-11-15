Vulnerable people brushed aside during shopping rush

There are claims that some senior citizens and people with disabilities were seen to have been brushed aside last week at some Supermarkets.

President of the Fiji Disabled Peoples Federation Joshco Wakaniyasi says following the confirmation last week of Fiji’s first COVID-19 case, some of their members reported been pushed around as people around the country rushed to supermarkets to stock up on essentials with very little consideration for some of the more vulnerable and elderly Fijians.

“Yesterday I had to wait until a car that was actually not for a person with a disability park in a disability parking space then I had to go into a supermarket everybody was just so busy everybody was bumping into one another.”

Wakaniyasi is urging people to be more courteous and considerate during these unprecedented times.

“Don’t let COVID-19 you know what Fiji was always known for. You know if we are the way the world should be, then the humanity in terms of people ensuring that there is care for one another.”

He is also urging Fijians to be more vigilant with their personal hygiene and mindful of their socializing in light of the COVID-19 cases.