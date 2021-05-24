Home

Vulnerable group urged to seek medical attention

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
January 25, 2022 4:35 pm
The Ministry of Health is strongly advising Fijians in the high-risk group who develop any COVID-19 symptoms to come forward and get tested.

These include people over the age of 50, pregnant women, and those with non-communicable diseases.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says these individuals need to come forward and get reviewed by their medical teams.

Some of the symptoms of COVID-19 include cold or flu-like symptoms such as runny nose, sneezing, nasal congestion, sore throat, cough, body ache, fever.

Doctor Fong says if they test positive, they will be placed on a care pathway that will involve monitoring and escalation of care if required.

He stresses that everyone must be aware of the symptoms of severe COVID-19, and immediately seek emergency medical care if they are present.

The symptoms of severe disease are shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, pain or pressure in the chest, confusion, coughing blood, difficulty staying awake, pale, grey, or blue-colored skin.

His call comes as the Ministry has noted that a predominant contributor to severe outcomes in all the waves of COVID 19 in Fiji has been NCD-related comorbidities such as heart disease, kidney disease, diabetes, obesity, and hypertension.

 

 

