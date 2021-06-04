Vuisiga village in Naitasiri currently on lockdown

The village of Vuisiga in Naitasiri is currently on lockdown since 5am today.

Village Turaga ni Koro Joeli Karavaki says they are not aware as to why the village is on lockdown by Police this morning.

Karavaki says two policemen are currently at the village entry ensuring that no one leaves or enter the village.

He adds all the villagers are well, however, he has been told that a team of Health officials are on its way to the village for medical screening.

Stay with us for this developing story.