Votua Lalai villagers raise concerns

Residents of Votua Lalai Village along the Coral Coast today displayed placards and banners to raise concerns against any COVID-19 quarantine facility in their area.

Police have confirmed this was not a protest and members of the community only placed signs at the bus stop and beside their stalls.

Sigatoka Police spoke with those involved and managed to disperse them.

A discussion was also held with the Turaga-Ni-Koro with a decision made to hold further talks tomorrow.



[Photo: Supplied]