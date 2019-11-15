Votcity Flea market provides hope for unemployed Fijians

Fijians in Nadi who have lost their livelihood due to the COVID-19 pandemic have found some hope with the opening of the new Votcity Flea Market.

Former resort worker Jone Kuruduadua says the flea market has given them a chance to earn a living.

“We have been laid off since the 6th of April and we are here to support our family and whatever we have to support them especially during this difficult time during the crisis.”

Kuruduadua says that he has been working in the tourism industry for the past 20 years and the recent lay off has not discouraged him.

Similar sentiments were shared by Josefa Yagomate a former nightclub bouncer who is now selling food at the market.

“It’s been very good and we have also been putting it up on social media and the feedback we have been getting has been positive and we know the public they really like this.”

The property is owned by a church that has allowed the flea market to operate during this pandemic.