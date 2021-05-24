Home

Two businesses in Ba closed due to suspected COVID-19 cases |Villages along the Coral Coast on high alert|Volunteer First Responders continue to support frontliners|COVID-19 cases grow, new area of concern in Lautoka|20% of infections could become severely ill|Response strategy changes, severe cases take priority|Domestic repatriation program on hold|Household packs distributed to Fijians in home isolation|CWM to transition into green hospital|Fijians to learn how to defend against COVID-19|50% of targeted population has received first jab|489 members supported through home loan assistance|SIDS economies will struggle post COVID|Development partners pledge further support|Goundar Shipping takes precautionary measure|Over 100 COVID-19 cases in Tailevu villages alone|Low vaccination turnout in Bua|People of Ra urged to not let their guard down|President acknowledges Australia for assistance|Fiji Chamber of Commerce supports vaccination campaign|Over 300 new infections with four deaths|Ministry launches vaccine dashboard|Dosing interval to be reduced: Dr Devi|We must be prepared for future pandemics: PM|Test positivity continues upward trend|
Volunteer First Responders continue to support frontliners

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
July 1, 2021 12:15 pm
[File Photo]

In the spirit of Veilomani, a group of qualified professionals from various fields including medical professionals are volunteering to fight COVID-19.

Volunteer First Responders Fiji President, Lemeki Lenoa says it has been a humbling experience walking in the shoes of nurses to understand the process of deep cleaning, one of the many jobs that the team is tasked to do.

Lenoa says uncertainty during this time, brings about fear in a lot of people, but for this group of volunteers, it’s a time to dig deep and give a helping hand to causes that can help save many lives.

Article continues after advertisement

“In the spirit of Veilomani we are here with the Emergency Department team, just to help them out we always having to work with them, bringing in patients to the emergency department and now we get to be with them behind the scenes to make sure we got the ED decontaminated ready for operations again.”

A Conservation Policy Officer by profession and a Volunteer First Responder, Alfred Ralifo says the work that needs to be done during this outbreak cannot be left to hospital staff alone.

“We have all been trained in terms of donning proper PPE as well as in terms of decontamination and cleaning of contaminated areas so that is why the team is here to provide that support.”

These volunteers are among the hundreds of frontline workers who have spent months away from their families and loved ones to help in the fight against COVID-19.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.