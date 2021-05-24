Volunteer First Responders continue to support frontliners

In the spirit of Veilomani, a group of qualified professionals from various fields including medical professionals are volunteering to fight COVID-19.

Volunteer First Responders Fiji President, Lemeki Lenoa says it has been a humbling experience walking in the shoes of nurses to understand the process of deep cleaning, one of the many jobs that the team is tasked to do.

Lenoa says uncertainty during this time, brings about fear in a lot of people, but for this group of volunteers, it’s a time to dig deep and give a helping hand to causes that can help save many lives.

“In the spirit of Veilomani we are here with the Emergency Department team, just to help them out we always having to work with them, bringing in patients to the emergency department and now we get to be with them behind the scenes to make sure we got the ED decontaminated ready for operations again.”

A Conservation Policy Officer by profession and a Volunteer First Responder, Alfred Ralifo says the work that needs to be done during this outbreak cannot be left to hospital staff alone.

“We have all been trained in terms of donning proper PPE as well as in terms of decontamination and cleaning of contaminated areas so that is why the team is here to provide that support.”

These volunteers are among the hundreds of frontline workers who have spent months away from their families and loved ones to help in the fight against COVID-19.

