Viti Levu under distress

The two new cases of the B1617 variant of COVID-19 poses a threat never seen before for those on Viti Levu.

This comes as Fiji announced two new cases today with no records yet on how a 53-year-old man contracted the disease.

This is sending shocks through the health fraternity and Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, says we need to gear up for the immediate future.

“We remain in a period of nationwide containment, but these two latest clusters indicate to us that this virus has spread to localities in several different areas of Viti Levu. These two weeks will define the next two months for Fiji, and we all need to behave like we have COVID, even if there are no known cases in our community or we are showing no symptoms of the virus.”

Doctor Fong says, there are still people who think they won’t be affected.

He says plenty of people around the world thought the same before COVID devastated their countries.