Viti Levu containment to be lifted tomorrow

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
September 16, 2021 7:17 pm

The containment borders within Viti Levu will be lifted at 4 am tomorrow.

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama says domestic travel will be open for the whole of Viti Levu.

Bainimarama says interisland travel will remain highly controlled including to Vanua Levu.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds with domestic travel open, public service vehicles will be allowed to operate at 70 percent capacity.

“Employers who were required under COVID-safe measures to transport staff to and from work will no longer need to do so.”

The curfew hours for Viti Levu will now be from 9pm until 4am.

Indoor social gatherings of up to 20 people will be allowed and for outdoor venues, up to 30 people can gather.

From October 4th – all workplaces, tertiary institutions, houses of worship, hotels, restaurants, cafes, cinemas, gyms, pools, and tattoo parlors will be able to open at 70 percent capacity but only for fully vaccinated people.

Bainimarama says their advice for Fijians is to avoid places with lower vaccination coverage.

“If you are an unvaccinated Fijian living in an area with low vaccine coverage, do not wait another day to get the jab and if you are only partially vaccinated please maintain strict adherence to every COVID-safe measure and make sure to get your second jab.”

Bainimarama stressed that most Fijians are doing what needs to be done to put an end to this deadly virus.

He says this has put Fiji on track to hit the 70 and 80 percent threshold for the full vaccination of the target population faster than they dared to hope.

He adds all businesses will fully re-open to fully-vaccinated Fijians, all sports including team sports can be played again, like rugby, football and netball, and stadiums can re-open.

It was earlier revealed that once Fiji reaches the 80 percent threshold the curfew hours will move to 11pm and international borders will open.

Currently, 580,504 individuals have received their first dose and 372,434 Fijians are now fully vaccinated.

This means that 97.7% of the target population have received at least one dose and 63.5% are now fully vaccinated.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

