Visitors not allowed into PRB estates

The Public Rental Board is restricting visitors from entering its estates to safeguard its residents from COVID-19.

As per the Ministry of Health’s advisory, PRB tenants have been told to refrain from gathering and to stay within their bubble as breaching protocols could result in eviction notices being issued.

PRB Acting General Manager, Patrick Veu says checkpoints have been established at all estates with teams deployed to ensure tenants adhere to COVID-19 protocols.

Article continues after advertisement

“We don’t want tenants just to move out of the estate but if there is a good reason then yes they can go out. Come back and they get are screened and that’s actually what’s happening right now but like I said there will be no visitors until further notice.”

Veu says according to the current PRB tenancy agreement, eviction notices can be given if there’s a breach.

“The tenant shall duly and promptly comply with all acts, regulations and by-laws and all lawful notices and requirements of all statutory authorities.”

The PRB is working with relevant authorities to monitor the movement of tenants and their activities within the estate.