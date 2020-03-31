Visitor numbers drop drastically

Provisional numbers show that visitor arrivals for March 2020 totaled 27,972, a decrease of 52.8% compared to March 2019.

The Bureau of Statistics says the decreases can be attributed to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic which resulted in government’s restricting international travel.

The closure of the Nadi International airport towards the end of March also added to the decline.

Australia was down by 51%, the United States by 53.9% while Kiwi visitors dropped by 41%.

China, the rest of Asia and the Pacific Islands recorded similar declines across the board.

Just over 27,000 people visited Fiji in March.

