Visa extension for Fijians overseas amid COVID-19

Provisions are in place for the extension of visas for Fijian workers currently in Australia and New Zealand.

Minister for Employment Parveen Bala says these are Fijians under the Recognized New Zealand Seasonal Workers program, Seasonal Workers Program Australia and the Pacific Labour Scheme.

Bala has also urged all employers to adhere to the government’s directives in this time of crisis.

“I joined my colleague from government and call on the full cooperation from employers, workers and all key stake holders to come together as we come together in the true Fijian spirit of sharing, caring and building resilient to counter this global crisis.”

The Prime Minister also highlighted they are working closely with the foreign mission to bring Fijians home, and return expatriates to their countries saying three final evacuation flights are scheduled for this weekend.