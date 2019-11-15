Visa applications to France suspended until further notice

French visas for those applying from Fiji will not be processed until further notice.

This as the European Commission has announced it is mulling the idea of closing all of its external borders, halting entry for all non-essential trips to the Schengen Area for foreigners, as a measure against the widely-spread novel Coronavirus.

French Ambassador to Fiji Jean-Francois Fitou says they will no longer accept applications for tourist, diplomatic, or long stay visas.

Article continues after advertisement

“Whether its for mainland France or for any French territory in the world including the territories in the Pacific which is New Caledonia, Wallis and Futuna and French Polynesia. We started this very painful measure today.”

Fitou says exceptions can be made for very specific cases only and applicants will need to contact the Embassy directly.

He says all appointments will be closed until further notice and is requesting applicants who have made bookings to reschedule.

France is one of the hardest hit country by COVID-19 which has so far recorded over 8,000 cases, over 200 deaths and over 700 people in ICU.