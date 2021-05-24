Virus can impact anyone of any age

A 30-year-old woman infected with COVID-19 currently admitted at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva is in a severe state.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong warns being young doesn’t make anyone immune.

Doctor Fong says the highly contagious Delta variant present in Fiji has been described as the “fittest and the fastest” variant in the world and Fijians should not trifle with it.

“She is 30-year-old. She has no preexisting medical conditions. The point we want to make is that don’t think being young makes you immune.”

He says anyone can be seriously impacted by this virus and this variant.

The Permanent Secretary says the high rate of Fijians living with non-communicable diseases is a concern for the Ministry.

He adds medical conditions like diabetes and hypertension contribute to higher rates of mortality from COVID-19.

Doctor Fong says many Fijians are among the first vaccinated, but until all of the eligible Fijians are fully vaccinated, extreme precautions need to be undertaken.

