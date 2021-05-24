Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
308 new cases sets another record|Virus can impact anyone of any age|Telehealth established for medication access|President sounds alarm over non-compliance|Vaccination could pave way for recovery: RBF|High vaccination turnout in Labasa|Government outsources food ration delivery|17 private doctors to cover public health services|Labasa prepares to receive returning Fijians|Over $300K recovered as wages due|Man alleged to have breached restrictions|Community spirit hailed as Chamber donates to Taskforce|New Zealand renders more assistance to Fiji|Ministry shifts focus on addressing severe cases|AUSMAT to enhance COVID-19 response efforts|Over 260,000 Fijians receive first COVID-19 jab|PSV drivers urge Fijians to get vaccinated|Disregard vaccine misinformation: Tikoduadua|Fijians in lockdown continue to receive food rations|New Lautoka cases under investigation|Fiji’s COVID-19 infections explode|Fears of more deaths and severe cases|No extended lockdown despite widespread transmission|Individual seeking repatriation tests positive|Fiji’s test positivity nears WHO threshold|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Virus can impact anyone of any age

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
June 24, 2021 7:15 pm
Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva. [File Photo]

A 30-year-old woman infected with COVID-19 currently admitted at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva is in a severe state.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong warns being young doesn’t make anyone immune.

Doctor Fong says the highly contagious Delta variant present in Fiji has been described as the “fittest and the fastest” variant in the world and Fijians should not trifle with it.

Article continues after advertisement

“She is 30-year-old. She has no preexisting medical conditions. The point we want to make is that don’t think being young makes you immune.”

He says anyone can be seriously impacted by this virus and this variant.

The Permanent Secretary says the high rate of Fijians living with non-communicable diseases is a concern for the Ministry.

He adds medical conditions like diabetes and hypertension contribute to higher rates of mortality from COVID-19.

Doctor Fong says many Fijians are among the first vaccinated, but until all of the eligible Fijians are fully vaccinated, extreme precautions need to be undertaken.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.