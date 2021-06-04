Home

Villages urged to maintain strict COVID-19 protocols

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
June 11, 2021 5:03 pm
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is calling on villages to maintain their strict COVID-19 lockdown protocols as the fight against COVID-19 continues.

Speaking during the Radio Fiji One’s “Na Noda Paraiminisita” programme, Bainimarama says it’s crucial for villages to work with the government in these trying times.

Bainimarama adds relevant measures must be implemented to ensure that people in rural Fiji remains safe.

“I understand the need of people to go and visit their families, their friends, those that want to go to their homes, however, lockdown of certain places remains. We should understand why we have all these protocols in place. We have the killer virus in our communities and we should be more vigilant.”

The Prime Minister also says villages and communities will only be protected if all COVID-19 restrictions and protocols such as social gatherings, especially during funerals, are observed.

“It’s crucial for us to know the significant of having only 10 people in a funeral, it’s for our safety. Places where the funerals are held should be spacious enough. We can celebrate the lives of our beloved ones after the pandemic, this is to ensure that we are safe from the virus.”

He says if isolation and quarantine facilities are set up in villages, the government will need support from people in these communities.

“The government is providing food in all isolation centres and quarantine facilities. In villages, this is also a good time to work together or Solesolevaki. This is a good time for villages to work with the government.”

The government through the i-Taukei Affairs Ministry has provided COVID-19 response kits to villages to help keep border monitoring teams equipped during the pandemic.

