Villages take precautionary measures

The escalating number of COVID-19 cases has forced more villages along King’s Road to impose restrictions to keep the infection at bay.

The self-imposed restrictions in villages between Navua and Sigatoka include a ban on entry of any outsider and unnecessary movement within the village.

Lepanoni settlement in Serua is one of the villages which has imposed these restrictions since April this year.

Village elder Vudrau Lorima says the villagers are following the rules which have been set.

“We are thinking about our lives. Life is only one, once it’s gone you can’t get it back. So we need to protect our village.”

He adds villagers are taking turns to man the lockdown.

Matakadawa village in Serua has also imposed self-lockdown.

Villager, Ilaitia Raitini says they are taking all the precautionary measures to ensure none in the village is infected.

“We are checking the people coming into the village. We check their temperature, we write their names and where they came from and phone numbers.”

Apart from these two villages, there are other areas such as Galoa and Korovisilou where restrictions have been implemented.

