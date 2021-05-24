Home

Villages in Kadavu urged to follow COVID-19 protocols

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
August 21, 2021 12:15 pm

All 75 villages in Kadavu have been urged to stay within their respective bubbles and follow COVID-19 protocols.

Roko Tui Kadavu, Kitione Raibevu says with the increasing number of cases recorded within the district of Yale, it’s crucial that the remaining six districts adhere to instructions from the authorities.

Raibevu says unnecessary movement from one village to another should be halted as this can add to the spread of the virus.

He is urging villagers to refrain from listening to social media rumours regarding COVID-19 vaccination and get the jab.

The Kadavu Provincial Office is working with the authorities including police, navy and others to ensure that every COVID-19 protocol is observed.

Roko Tui Kadavu is also pleading with Turaga ni Koros, and district representatives to monitor movement in and around villages to ensure they remain COVID-19 safe.

FBC News understands that five villages in the District of Yale are on lockdown together with the Vunisea Government Station where the body of a deceased COVID patient is being kept.

Swabbing is underway in all lockdown areas while the same for other villagers will depend on contact tracing that is currently underway.

46 COVID-19 cases have so far been recorded in Kadavu with one death.

