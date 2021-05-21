Villages continue to implement COVID-19 measures

Most villages around the country are now on their fifth week of lockdown.

For villages in Tailevu, locking down their boundaries is their only option to ensure the contagious virus does not reach them and their families.

Namata villager Viliame Koroi says allowing no visitors into the village has been their procedure for weeks now.

“The sole reason we are here day and night is that we want to keep our village safe from COVID-19. This is to ensure that villagers are protected. This initiative is in line with the government’s aim to contain the killer disease.”

Community work, social gathering and other village activities is halted in all villages in support of the government’s effort to fight COVID-19.

Police patrols are also visible in villages as they work to ensure every COVID-19 restrictions and protocols are followed.