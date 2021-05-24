Village sends positive patients to remote farms

Naluwai village in Naitasiri adopted an innovative quarantine strategy for villagers who tested positive with COVID-19 over the last few months.

Village Headman, Kaminieli Nainimadrou says villagers agreed that some patients, particularly the youth are to spend their quarantine period in the farm fields.

He highlighted that isolation on the farms is their traditional tactic to mitigate the drastic impact of the pandemic.

“Over ten cases were recorded in the village. Nearly most cases were asymptomatic. These patients especially the male youth decided to isolate themselves at their various huts on their farmland”.

Village Elder, Voasa Soqonakalou and his family members tested positive, and he believes keeping their distance from villagers is critical to reduce the risk of further transmission.

“We spent our 14-days quarantine at the farm. It was a relieve for us as the surrounding were peaceful with good hygiene and healthy supplies of fresh fruits and vegetables that improved our health”.

Naluwai village was in total lockdown over the past five months and their checkpoints were lifted when government eased various restrictions two weeks ago.

A good number of villagers who are above the age of 18 are fully vaccinated.

