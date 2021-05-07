Village mataqali reps to ensure no movement

The Nadali village committee has requested all mataqali representatives to ensure movement in and around the village is halted.

This as new COVID cases have been registered in areas around Nadali.

Village Chair, Viliame Wainiqolo says some are still taking the decision lightly which will not help contain the deadly virus.

“Various mataqali’s in the village will have their own bubble, no one is allowed to enter other bubbles and it’s the mataqali’s responsibilities to ensure that this is followed. In the village, no one is allowed to enter another house and they are to remain indoors.”

Parts of the Nadali village after the Nausori Fire Station is cordoned off as of Tuesday, as house to house swab continues.