Village heads can impose a lockdown within their boundaries

The iTaukei Affairs Board has confirmed that all Village or District heads have the authority to impose restrictions within their boundaries.

Board Deputy Chief Executive, Josefa Toganivalu says the government is doing all it can to contain COVID-19 and support from the Vanua is needed.

Toganivalu adds for special occasions such as funerals, the Turaga ni Koros must liaise with the Roko Tui’s to make requests with the Health Ministry and the Police Force.

“This is not an easy time for Fiji and we must unite and assist our Government by taking all the necessary steps in stopping the spread of COVID 19. The iTaukei Affairs Board believes this is an opportunity as well to spend quality time with our families at home and have a prayer schedule as the divine intervention can spare us from the scourge of COVID-19”.

Government officials have been deployed to various communities to raise awareness on COVID-19.

These includes Sawani village in the Bua province, the district of Nalawa in Ra and Cikobia Island have already imposed travel bans.

