Vice-Chancellor’s driver charged

The driver who transported the University of Fiji Vice-Chancellor, Sushila Chang from within the confined areas of Lautoka has been charged.

The Vice-Chancellor illegally violated the Lautoka confined area and caught a flight to Sydney, Australia yesterday.

Fiji Police Force Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho says they are not resting and are also investigating the taxi company owner, whose vehicle was used.

Article continues after advertisement

He says this as the owner would have been aware of the drive around the country.