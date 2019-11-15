Veilomani Food Bank to expand their reach

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission is in talks with the Ministry of Health in expanding their reach to other Fijians who may be in need of food supply.

Under the Veilomani Food Bank Initiative, the FCCC will soon be dispatching rations to other parts of the country.

Chief Executive Joel Abraham says the initiative is a corporate social responsibility programme aimed at helping those in need.

“As far as deployment into other areas is concerned we will be liaising closely with the Ministry of Health to have a set framework that we’ve designed for this and we are very consent of the fact that people are giving donations we’ve set up a separate governance system so, our teams have put out a policy as a standard operating procedure on what can be done and what can’t be done, how will we identify people and will assistance be mobilized”

Meanwhile during the weekend, the FCCC in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce, Industry, Trade and Transport, Ministry of Housing and the Ministry of Local Government sent out essential packs to the lockdown areas of Soasoa in Labasa and the Nabua Settlement in Suva.