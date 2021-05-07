Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Variant of concern explodes; Fijians warned to cut out complacency|Rush starts to get last minute shopping done|One more COVID-19 death as four test positive, including CDC staff|Emotional Dr Sahukhan stands by her staff|Makoi Health Centre reopens|Warning for the rest of Viti Levu|Woman was moved to ICU before death|Nakasi Health Centre the fourth community isolation facility|Over $10m paid out so far|Keep the Faith: Dr Fong|Supermarket contacts narrowed down|PM shows gratitude towards traditional leaders|Empower Pacific receives numerous calls from parents|Lockdown extended until Wednesday for Suva and Nausori|No need to rush for M-paisa withdrawals|FNPF rolls out short codes for members|High demand affects stock|Businesses call for adherence to COVID-19 measures|Two Nausori supermarkets temporarily closed|Soldiers and police officer breach restrictions|Food helpline details expected tonight|Nine new cases announced with curfew for Suva to Nausori from tomorrow|Follow or face consequences says Doctor Fong|Entire families must not visit supermarkets- FCCC|Expanded curfew and lockdown from tomorrow|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Variant of concern explodes; Fijians warned to cut out complacency

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
May 14, 2021 6:00 am
[Source: Fijian Government]

The International Federation of the Red Cross says COVID-19 cases has exploded in regions such as the Pacific, with Fiji raging a battle with a variant of concern.

This follows the World Health Organization’s announcement that the B 1.6.17 variant first found in India, has now spread to 49 countries, including Fiji.

It comes as Fiji’s health officials have again sounded a warning for people to adhere, saying Fijians are following a pattern of not taking the virus seriously and this complacency is unacceptable.

Article continues after advertisement

The WHO has released the latest data that shows this variant is more infectious, pointing to the public health challenge we face in Fiji.

As the crisis in Fiji deepens the International Federation of the Red Cross says seven out of 10 countries that are doubling their infection numbers the fastest are in Asia and the Pacific.

Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, says the lives being lost overseas could become a grim reality for us if the laxity in attitude continues.

“Tragedy has already given us a small glimpse into how serious this virus can be and two lives have already been lost. What will it take for us all to recognise that COVID-19 won’t magically disappear on its own? The death of your favourite rugby player? Your religious leader? Your neighbour? Your mother, your father, your spouse, your brother, your sister, your grandparent, or your children? The power to protect them is in your hands, so wash them often. And please, heed my words, Stay at home. Stay in your bubble. Lockdown or not, home is where you ought to be.”

Fiji has 52 active cases, with six being border quarantine cases, 33 of local transmission and 13 under investigation to identify their source.

Fiji has had 165 cases since the first case on March 19 last year, with 109 recoveries and four deaths.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.